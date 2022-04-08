SAN DIEGO — A man who suffered severe injuries from what police believe was an attack with a three-foot piece of wood in the Grant Hill neighborhood died Thursday, authorities said.

San Diego Police Department received a report Tuesday around 7:30 a.m. of an assault with a deadly weapon at a basketball court at 2800 L Street, Lt. Jud Campbell stated in a press release.

“The initial information was that a male was hitting a person in a sleeping bag with a three-foot piece of wood,” Campbell said.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a man lying on the basketball court covered with a blanket, according to SDPD. The victim was transported to a local hospital, with police describing his upper body injuries as “traumatic.”

Campbell identified the victim as Zechariah Turner, 32, who was homeless at the time of the assault. Turner died from his injuries two days later.

As police were investigating the scene Tuesday, officers found a piece of lumber that potentially matched the description of the weapon that was recovered nearby on the basketball court, authorities said.

The man suspected of attacking Turner, who police identified as Rashi Foster, matched the description of the suspect, according to Campbell. The 37-year-old, also described as homeless, was found around 8:55 a.m. in the area of 2400 Imperial Ave, which is several blocks from the initial scene.

Foster was arrested and booked into jail on suspicion of attempted murder. Campbell said detectives are working to change the charge from attempted murder to murder.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.