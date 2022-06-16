ENCINITAS, Calif. – A man was jailed early Thursday on suspicion he forced his way into a North County woman’s home and strangled her, authorities said.

Shortly before 4:45 p.m., the woman approached her front door after walking her dog in the 800 block of Hygeia Avenue in Encinitas, San Diego County sheriff’s Sgt. George Crysler said in a news release. That’s when investigators say 53-year-old Shane Anthony Crawford came up behind her and asked to use her bathroom.

The woman declined his request and opened the door, at which point Crawford grabbed her, pushed her inside the home and started strangling her, Crysler said.

Hearing the sounds of an attack, another resident came to help the woman. Crysler said the resident stepped in and fought off Crawford and forced him out of the home when he fled in a vehicle. The victim’s condition was not disclosed by the agency.

Deputies later found Crawford using the suspect and vehicle descriptions provided to dispatchers. It was observed by deputies pulling to the side of a nearby road where another woman was jogging.

Crysler said the deputies thought Crawford might try to assault the woman and intervened.

He was arrested and booked just after 1:45 a.m. Thursday into the Vista Detention Center, jail records show. He was described by the sheriff’s department as having a “violent criminal history” and had been out of custody on bail for a DUI arrest.

He now faces a number of charges, including burglary, assault with a deadly weapon, assault with the intent to commit a sex crime, kidnapping, false imprisonment and commission of a felony while out on bail.

Crawford is due to be arraigned on the charges Thursday.