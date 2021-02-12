Man follows woman, tries to shoot her after failed robbery

Officers look down from an overpass for any signs of a would-be armed robber who fled after trying to shoot a woman in southern Kearny Mesa. (Photo: OnScene.TV)

SAN DIEGO — A woman was walking in Kearny Mesa Friday when a man started following her, pulled out a handgun and demanded the bag she was carrying — and when she refused to hand it over, the would-be robber opened fire on her.

The attempted armed robbery happened around 7 a.m. on Aero Drive near Convoy Street, at the far southern end of Kearny Mesa, near Interstate 805 and state Route 163.

Police say the woman, who is in her 50s, was uninjured and did not lose any of her belongings. “Everyone is OK,” said San Diego Police Sgt. John Sullivan

Witnesses said they saw the man fire at least one shot in the woman’s direction, but that he started running away after he missed. He was last seen running north on Convoy Street, and officers could be seen looking down into a brushy underpass nearby for any signs he may be hiding there.

Police said the man appeared to be in his 30s, but was wearing a hood and face-covering, leaving few details about his description. No arrests had been announced as of 11:30 a.m.