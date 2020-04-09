Man flashes gun after crash with off-duty postal worker, speeds off

Officers get ready to approach a man’s car after he hit a postal worker and flashed a gun at her. The vehicle turned out to be abandoned. (Photo: OnScene.TV)

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Police were searching for a driver who hit an off-duty postal worker as she tried to get to work Thursday, then flashed a gun at her when she tried to exchange information.

The crash happened on Main Street in Chula Vista Thursday morning around 7:30 a.m., according to Chula Vista Police Department. The postal worker was on her way to work in her car when she was hit by a man driving a Ford.

The woman told officers the man kept driving, so she followed him, eventually pulling up behind him at a dead-end and trying to exchange insurance details. That’s when the man pulled up his shirt to reveal a gun in his waistband. The woman backed off and the driver took off.

The postal worker had already been on the phone with police when the man flashed the weapon, and officers arrived quickly to search for him on the street and by drone. Police searched the man’s abandoned vehicle on nearby El Monte Avenue and realized it had been reported stolen in National City. The armed man was nowhere to be found, however.

Police did not initially release a detailed description of the man.