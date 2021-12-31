Man fighting for his life after showing up at hospital with gunshot wounds

SAN DIEGO — A 33-year-old man walked into a San Diego hospital suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds and was rushed into surgery late Thursday.

The man told hospital officials he had been shot in the South Bay neighborhood of Nestor, according to San Diego Police Department.

The shooting victim walked into Scripps Mercy Hospital in Chula Vista about 11:30 p.m. Thursday with two gunshot wounds to his torso, under his right armpit, SDPD said. He had one exit wound on his left torso under his left armpit.

He was struggling to breathe and unable to give a detailed statement, police said. Paramedics rushed him to UC San Diego Medical Center Hillcrest, where he underwent surgery for life-threatening injuries.

San Diego police urged anyone with any information regarding the shooting to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.