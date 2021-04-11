Man fighting for his life after getting hit by truck downtown

A man was hit by this truck in East Village late April 10. He suffered life-threatening head injuries. (Photo: OnScene.TV)

SAN DIEGO – A 59-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries when he was struck by a pickup truck in the East Village community of San Diego, a police officer said Sunday.

The pedestrian had left the north curbline and walked across Market Street near 15th Street when he was struck a little after 8 p.m. Saturday by a 66-year- old man behind the wheel of a westbound 2003 Ford F-250, said Officer Robert Heims of the San Diego Police Department.

“He (the pedestrian) fell to the ground and sustained serious head injuries,” Heims said.

Police could be seen interviewing the driver, who stopped after the crash to talk to officers.