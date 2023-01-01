ENCINITAS, Calif. — A male pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run collision shortly after midnight on Sunday, authorities said.

A vehicle was driving westbound on Encinitas Boulevard and was approaching Coast Highway 101 when a man was reportedly walking northbound crossing Encinitas Boulevard, according to San Diego County Sheriffs. The vehicle reportedly struck the man, then continued westbound onto West B Street and fled the area.

North Coastal Sheriff’s Station deputies and Encinitas Fire Department personnel responded to the scene, finding the male victim who was then transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.

Sheriffs described the vehicle as a dark colored sedan or van, possibly a Chrysler or Dodge, with damage to the front driver’s side of the vehicle.

Sheriffs said it’s unknown at this time if alcohol and/or drugs were a factor in this collision.

The North Coastal Sheriff’s Station’s Traffic Division is handling the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call 760-966-3500.