SAN DIEGO — A pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle Tuesday evening, said the San Diego Police Department.

The incident occurred around 6:45 p.m. when a 33-year-old man was walking in the northbound lane of 4800 Pacific Highway, just south of Mission Bay.

Police say a 41-year-old man was driving a 2016 Lincoln MKZ in the northbound lane of Pacific Highway and did not see the pedestrian, who was then hit by the vehicle.

The pedestrian, who has not yet been identified, sustained fatal injuries and died at the scene, according to SDPD.

Authorities do not believe alcohol was a factor in the collision.

Traffic Division officers responded to the scene and are investigating the incident.

Anyone with information related to the crash is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.