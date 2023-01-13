SAN DIEGO — A man was fatally struck by a car while walking within the traffic lanes of northbound Interstate 5 on Thursday, said the California Highway Patrol.

Shortly before 10:45 p.m., a 55-year-old San Diego man driving a grey Lexus sport utility vehicle hit the pedestrian near Sampson street. CHP said an unknown number of other cars also impacted the pedestrian who suffered fatal injuries.

The driver of the Lexus, who was uninjured, remained on the scene following the collision and was not suspected to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol, according to CHP.

Multiple lanes were closed for around two hours while officials conducted an investigation. The cause of the collision and circumstances leading up to the incident are still being examined.

At this time, it is unknown if the pedestrian was under the influence of drugs or alcohol. Officials say a toxicology report is pending through the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office. His identity is being withheld at this time.

CHP has encouraged any witnesses or involved parties in this collision to contact Officer J. Byerly at 858-293-6000.