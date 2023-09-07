A man was killed Wednesday after a stabbing at a McDonald’s location in the Midway District, San Diego police said. (KSWB)

SAN DIEGO — A man who was stabbed to death near a McDonald’s in the Midway District last week has been identified by authorities.

According to the San Diego Police Department, 44-year-old Joshua Goodman was the individual found suffering from a stab wound in the parking lot at 3805 Midway Drive on Wednesday, Aug. 30.

San Diego Police Homicide Detectives responded to scene to investigate.

During the preliminary investigation, officers learned the victim rode his bicycle into the

parking sometime before 11:30 a.m. with a suspect arriving shortly after in a light-colored minivan.

Police say the suspect exited the vehicle and immediately began to chase the victim in circles in the parking lot. During the chase, the suspect repeatedly stabbed at the victim with what appeared to be a knife.

Detectives have determined the minivan was driven by a second person, now believed to be an unknown female, who drove through the lot with the sliding door open, SDPD explained. The suspect ran and jumped into the van, which was last seen headed west on Midway Drive.

Based on the investigation so far, it does appear the suspect and victim were acquainted, police said.

The stabbing suspect is described as a Hispanic man who stands around 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs between 200-220 pounds. There is no additional information regarding the driver at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.