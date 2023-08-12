SAN DIEGO — Police are investigating after a man was found fatally stabbed in a Mira Mesa park Friday night, authorities announced.

Just after 10 p.m., San Diego police officers were dispatched to the scene at the Mesa Verde park in the 8300 block of Gold Coast Drive. Upon arrival, law enforcement and paramedics with San Diego Fire-Rescue found a man suffering from a stab wound to his chest, SDPD said.

Paramedics transported the victim to a local hospital. Despite the efforts of medical personnel, he succumbed to his injuries at the hospital a short time later, according to SDPD.

The victim has been preliminary identified by SDPD as a 22-year-old man. His name is being withheld pending family notifications.

SDPD Homicide Detectives were called to the scene after the victim’s death and are currently investigating the incident.

While little is currently known about the circumstances that led to the stabbing, detectives believe that an argument broke out between the victim and the suspect, who were together in a group of transient men.

During that argument, SDPD said the suspect, identified as a 17-year-old man, stabbed the victim at least one time in the chest.

The suspect then fled the immediate area, according to authorities, but returned to the park a short time later. Police were able to contact the suspect when he returned and was ultimately arrested by officers on scene.

The 17-year-old was booked into San Diego County Juvenile Hall. Authorities said no additional information will be disclosed about the suspect due to his status as a juvenile.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Homicide Unit at

619-531-2293 or to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.