SAN DIEGO — A man was killed Wednesday morning after being stabbed by a suspect at a gas station in San Ysidro, authorities said.

According to the San Diego Police Department, a call came in to dispatch around 2:20 a.m. reporting a stabbing at 301 E San Ysidro Blvd. This is the location of a Valero convenience store and fuel station.

Responding officers discovered one male victim who’s age and identity have not yet been released. The man’s death has been confirmed by authorities but the details surrounding his passing are unconfirmed at this time.

Authorities say the area in which the incident occurred has been taped off as officials investigate.

The public has been advised to avoid the area, however, no road closures have been announced.