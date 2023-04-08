SAN DIEGO — A man was fatally shot in San Ysidro Friday night and no suspects have been taken into custody as of Saturday afternoon, authorities said.

According to the San Diego Police Department, a call came in around 10:20 p.m. reporting a shooting in front of a residence in the 100 block of East Park Avenue.

Responding officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper body and performed life-saving measures until paramedics from San Diego Fire-Rescue arrived, authorities explained.

The victim, identified as a 20-year-old man, was transported to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased at 11:06 p.m., according to officials. His identity is being withheld pending notification of family.

During their preliminary investigation, SDPD said they discovered that the victim was confronted by suspects in a vehicle before he was shot. Authorities say the vehicle and its occupants reportedly sped away from the area following the shooting.

San Diego Police Homicide Detectives were called to the scene and are currently investigating the incident.

SDPD said it’s still early in the investigation and little is known about the circumstances leading up to the fatal shooting, other than the victim was apparently visiting friends at the residence when he was confronted by the suspects.

Homicide detectives are currently canvassing the neighborhood and are looking for any potential evidence or witnesses who may be able to assist in solving this crime, authorities said.

No suspect descriptions are available at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Homicide Unit at

(619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.