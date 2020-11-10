Man fatally shot in Ramona identified

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – The name of the 46-year-old Ramona resident killed last week in a predawn shooting in his hometown was released by authorities Monday.

A resident of the 600 block of Pine Street in the rural community southeast of Escondido heard a gunshot and found Mario Velazquez Cardoso mortally wounded in front of a neighboring home about 5:45 a.m. Thursday, according to sheriff’s officials.

Paramedics took Cardoso to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

An arrest has not been made in the killing, sheriff’s Lt. Thomas Seiver said.