Man fatally shot by police following car chase had ‘ghost guns’ on him: SDPD

SAN DIEGO — A man who was fatally shot by police behind a City Heights fast food restaurant following a car chase Friday night was carrying an unserialized polymer pistol, also known as a “ghost gun,” the San Diego Police Department said Tuesday.

Authorities said they also found two additional “ghost guns” in the suspects’ vehicle.

Police were initially called to 5900 University Avenue Friday night after a man was shot. Witnesses gave officers a description of the vehicle believed to have been involved and the direction of travel.

SDPD said their helicopter located a vehicle matching the description and directed officers to 54th Street and El Cajon Boulevard. Three suspects remained in the vehicle, but one ran from the car.

According to the police report, officers and a helicopter crew spotted the man behind the fast food restaurant with a gun in his hand. The suspect reportedly disregarded commands to stop and drop the weapon, and two officers fired their service weapons, striking the man at least once.

He was taken to a local hospital, where he eventually succumbed to his wounds, police said.

Police say it appears the suspects were involved in another shooting earlier Friday near Belmont Park. Detectives are investigating that incident.