Man fatally shot by officer in Mountain View

SAN DIEGO — A man was fatally shot by an officer Monday morning in the Mountain View area, police said.

Around 4:30 a.m., police received a call about a man inside a home in the 300 block of South Pardee who was reportedly breaking windows with a metal rod and threatening people inside, San Diego police homicide captain Richard Freedman said.

“Another reporting party stated that she heard somebody inside the house sounding like they were being tortured,” Freedman said.

When officers arrived, they got out of their vehicles and “were immediately confronted by the male that was inside the house with the metal pole,” Freedman said. “He quickly exited the house and ran at the officers.”

One officer fired a handgun, hitting the man. Another officer deployed a Taser and another also deployed a bean bag. Officers rendered first aid and called for paramedics, who transported the man to a hospital, where he died from his injuries.

No one else was injured.

