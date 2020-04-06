Man fatally shot at San Ysidro apartment complex

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — A man was fatally shot at an apartment complex in the San Ysidro neighborhood, police said Sunday.

Officers responded at about 4:38 p.m. Saturday to a report of a man threatening to harm himself at an apartment complex in the 2300 block of Servando Avenue, according to acting Lt. Michelle Velovich of the San Diego Police Department.

The officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound, Velovich said. They also saw a man on an upstairs unit balcony acting erratically, she said.

Officers carried the gunshot victim, 27, away from the courtyard, put him in a police vehicle and drove him to an awaiting ambulance. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, she said.

Officers tried to contact the man in the upstairs unit, but he continued to act erratically and go in and out of the apartment, Velovich said. A SWAT team was called to the scene and officers called the 20-year-old man out of the apartment and he was taken into custody, she said.

“Investigators from the San Diego Police Homicide unit were called to the scene and are handling the investigation,” Velovich said. “At this time, it does not appear the suspect and victim knew each other.”

Police said they need to confirm the suspect’s identity before it is released. The victim has been identified, but his name was not immediately released.