Man fatally shot at downtown hotel

SAN DIEGO — A man was fatally shot Sunday night at a hotel in downtown San Diego, police said.

Shortly after 9 p.m., officers found an 18-year-old man with apparent gunshot wounds inside a room at the Days Inn in the 800 block of Ash Street, Lt. Andra Brown said.

Paramedics took the victim to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police are looking for two men who drove northbound in a light blue or silver sedan. One man was wearing a white hat and the other was wearing a light-colored hoodie.