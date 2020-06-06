Man faces life in prison for killing 1, injuring another in El Cajon shooting

EL CAJON (CNS) – Murder and attempted murder charges were filed Friday against a man accused of shooting two men in El Cajon earlier this year, killing one of them.

Roberto Hernandez, 26, faces 59 years to life in state prison if convicted of the charges stemming from the March 20 shooting that killed James Bowens, 20, and injured another 20-year-old man, both El Cajon residents, according to Deputy District Attorney Clayton Carr.

Police said officers responded just before 8 p.m. to reports of gunshots in the area of 700 Applewood Drive. Witnesses said “a confrontation had taken place in the street near the intersection of Applewood Drive and Cedar Street,” according to El Cajon police.

Bowens died at a hospital of at least one gunshot to his upper body and the other man was shot in the leg, police said.

A suspected motive for the shooting, and the relationship, if any, between Hernandez and the victims, was not disclosed.

Hernandez, who entered a not guilty plea, is being held without bail and is due back in court June 29, according to county jail records.