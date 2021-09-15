Man faces attempted murder charge for shootout with police during FOX 5 live report

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A man who allegedly engaged in a shootout with a Harbor Police officer outside the San Diego Convention Center this year was ordered Wednesday to stand trial on charges that include attempted murder of a police officer.

Daniel Quiroz, 30, is charged in connection with the March 1 shooting that was captured on camera by a FOX 5 crew near Fifth Avenue and Harbor Drive. No one was injured in the shooting, though a bystander was struck by a stray bullet.

Police said the bystander was unharmed because the slug was deflected by an eyeglasses case he was carrying in his back pocket.

San Diego Harbor Police Officer Cody Horn saw Quiroz commit a traffic violation near First Avenue and Harbor Drive at about 7 p.m. and followed the suspect’s vehicle, pulling it over near the intersection where the shootout unfolded, according to Lt. Andra Brown of the San Diego Police Department.

Suspecting that Quiroz might be intoxicated, Horn asked him to step out of his car for a sobriety test, according to the lieutenant.

Quiroz did so, but then allegedly pulled a gun, prompting Horn to open fire, Brown said. During the subsequent shootout, the officer retreated and took cover behind his cruiser. A short time later, Quiroz came out with his hands up and was taken into custody.

Quiroz remains in custody without bail.

