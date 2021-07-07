Man faces 9 years in prison after admitting to assault in Mountain View shotgun slaying

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – One of three men who was charged in a man’s shooting death in Mountain View last year pleaded guilty Wednesday to pistol-whipping another man who apparently narrowly survived the same fate.

Alexander Young, 33, previously was charged with the Feb. 9, 2020, murder of 29-year-old Victor Armando Hernandez. Following his plea Wednesday to assault with a firearm, the murder charge was dismissed.

Young is slated to be sentenced next month to nearly nine years in state prison.

The criminal complaint alleges Young and co-defendant Sergio Bueno, 35, went to a property on Florence Lane while armed, at which point Young pistol-whipped one man and Bueno shot Hernandez in the head with a shotgun blast. Bueno remains at large.

Responding officers found Hernandez mortally wounded. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to San Diego police.

It is unclear what led to Hernandez being shot, but the criminal complaint alleges Bueno and co-defendant Richard Verdugo, 32, planned to murder the man that Young pistol-whipped.

Verdugo, who was incarcerated at Centinela State Prison at the time, allegedly spoke with Bueno several times in the weeks leading up to Feb. 19 about killing that man for undisclosed reasons.

Young was arrested last October.

Verdugo, who is charged with murder and conspiracy, is now in custody in a San Diego County jail and is due for a preliminary hearing in December.

Copyright 2021, City News Service, Inc.