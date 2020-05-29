Man faces 8 years in prison after guilty plea in Colina Del Sol slaying

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A young man who opened fire on two men in the Colina Del Sol neighborhood, killing one of them, pleaded guilty Friday to voluntary manslaughter and attempted murder charges.

Mason Williams, 21, is slated to be sentenced Aug. 30 to eight years and four months in state prison for the Dec. 22, 2018, shooting that killed 31- year-old Dionte Floyd and injured a 38-year-old man.

Police said the men were gunned down around 6 that night near 5200 El Cajon Blvd. Both victims were found lying in the street and were taken to a local hospital, where Floyd was pronounced dead.

A motive for the shooting has not been disclosed, but Williams’ guilty plea included admissions that he committed the shooting while using “unreasonable self-defense.” He also admitted a handgun use allegation.

Police said the victims “were involved in an altercation with another group of males” just prior to the shooting.