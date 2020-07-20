Man disappears after being dropped off to fish at reservoir

Edward Leonard was last senon July 2.

SAN DIEGO — Detectives are asking for help finding an East County man who hasn’t been seen or heard from since he was dropped of to go fishing at the Sweetwater Reservoir more than two weeks ago.

Edward Leonard, 48, was dropped off in Bonita by a friend on July 2. That was the last time his family or friends heard from him. However, the family didn’t report Leonard missing until July 11, more than a week later.

Leonard was last seen wearly light blue jeans, a white T-shirt, black jacket and white shoes. He was carrying two black backpacks and a fishing pole. The photo above was provided by the San Diego Sheriff’s Department, but investigators said they did not know if Leonard still has a mustache.

Leonard needs to take medication every day. Anyone who has information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the San Diego Sheriff’s Department at 858-565-5200.