Man dies on rural East County trail

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A 55-year-old man died Sunday on the Anderson Truck Trail east of El Capitan Reservoir near Alpine, authorities said.

Cal Fire and units from the Alpine Fire District responded to a call for help to the scene of a remote area rescue at 10:20 a.m. Sunday, according to Capt. Isaac Sanchez of Cal Fire.

.@CALFIRESANDIEGO and our cooperators from @AlpineFireDist are at scene of a remote area rescue in the area of Anderson Truck Trail east of El Capitan Reservoir. Crews are attempting to locate the patient from the air and ground.#AndersonIC pic.twitter.com/D4rhfbMNyJ — CAL FIRE/SAN DIEGO COUNTY FIRE (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) October 18, 2020

People who were with the man in distress performed CPR and a paramedic took over life-saving efforts upon arrival, Sanchez said.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, the captain said.

No other information about the cause of death was immediately available.