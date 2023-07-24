SAN DIEGO — A 60-year-old man died Sunday while hiking in the Los Peñasquitos Canyon Preserve area.

Rescuers were called to a medical emergency at 4:15 p.m. The victim was hiking with a family member who made the emergency call. The victim was located just west of the waterfall. When rescuers arrived, CPR was in progress, but the man died before he could make it to the hospital.

“It was humid, but our reporting from the relative, when we confirmed with him, he said he believed it was a medical condition and then a fall from the medical condition. But any condition like that that you have can be exacerbated by being out there,” San Diego Fire-Rescue Battalion Chief Michael Howell said to FOX 5 on Monday.

Temperatures were in the high 80s, and rescuers are warning the public that more hot days are ahead, with temperatures expected to pick up over the next few days.

“There are certain times when you should just stay inside, a cool area. We advise everybody to stay hydrated and hike with friends, family, or notify somebody where you’re going to be when you are going out,” Howell added.