Man dies in zipline fall to save woman at popular local attraction: family

PAUMA VALLEY, Calif. — A man has died from injuries sustained after falling from a zipline in North County’s Pauma Valley area, a family member told FOX 5 Monday, but they say it was a selfless act to save someone else’s life.

The incident happened Saturday at La Jolla Zip Zoom Zipline in the La Jolla Indian Reservation.

A family member identified the victim as 34-year-old Joaquin Romero, confirming to FOX 5 he died Monday morning at Sharp Memorial Hospital. The family member said Romero was an employee at the popular attraction on the reservation.

As Romero was working Saturday, a witness said he was helping a woman get hooked on the platform when she started sliding out on the line. He couldn’t stop her and grabbed onto her harness, which caused them both to slide out about a hundred feet above the ground, according to the witness.

In a video shot by the witness, Romero can be seen hanging on to the woman’s harness. FOX 5 froze the video moments before the man falls from the zipline.

The victim’s family said Romero feared the woman could fall because of the weight, so he made a heroic decision to let go. According to the witness, the woman was not injured.

When Cal Fire San Diego arrived, Romero was pulled in using a low-angle rope rescue system and suffering from major injuries. He then was airlifted to the hospital, but a family member later confirmed his death.

La Jolla Zip Zoom Zipline commented on the tragic fall:

“We are saddened and heart-broken over the recent tragic accident involving one of our employees at the La Jolla Zip Zoom Zipline. The Tribe, Tribal officials, employees and Tribal members extend our sincere condolences to our employee and his family for their loss. Like any employer, we pride ourselves on having a safe working environment and a safe and enjoyable experience for our customers. Given the circumstances of the accident, the Tribe is conducting an in-depth and comprehensive investigation, in coordination and cooperation with federal and state authorities. Until this investigation is completed, we won’t be able to provide any further comment on this incident. We ask that you join us in keeping our employee and his family in our prayers.” La Jolla Band of Luiseño Indians via an emailed statement

One of the three ziplines is seen in video from a FOX 5 story in 2018. The courses range from 300 to 2,700 feet in length and at speeds up to 55 miles per hour.