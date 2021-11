ESCONDIDO, Calif. — A fatal stabbing is under investigation in Escondido Wednesday.

The Escondido Police Department said a woman called 911 around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday to report a stabbing at 1357 Magnolia Avenue. Responding officers found a 33-year-old man hurt, and he died from his injuries.

Two men described as suspects were in custody after the stabbing, Escondido police said. Detectives were working to get a search warrant.

