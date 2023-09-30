SAN DIEGO — A man was found dead in his San Diego Central Jail cell Thursday, said the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

Around 4 a.m., authorities say sheriff’s homicide investigators were notified that 63-year-old Kenneth Galen Bach had died in-custody.

Deputies located Bach unresponsive in his cell. Jail medical staff immediately provided medical aid, utilized an AED device, performed CPR, and administered Naloxone in attempt to revive Bach, SDSO explained.

San Diego Fire Department personnel were also called and provided life-saving measures upon their arrival, authorities said. Despite those efforts, Bach was pronounced dead.

“We extend our sympathies to the Bach family and those affected by his passing. A Sheriff’s Family Liaison Officer will support the family as they deal with their loss,” SDSO stated in a press release on the matter.

Authorities say Bach was arrested by the Chula Vista Police Department for on suspicion of criminal threats and felony vandalism. Bach resided in the city of Chula Vista at the time of his arrest.

The Citizen’s Law Enforcement Review Board (CLERB) was notified of this incident. SDSO says the Sheriff’s Homicide Unit will conduct a thorough investigation.

The cause and manner of death will be determined by the Medical Examiner’s Office.