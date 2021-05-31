Man dies in custody at San Diego jail

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – An inmate died this weekend at the San Diego Central Jail, sheriff’s officials said Monday.

Lester Daniel Marroquin, 35, was found unresponsive in his cell around 4 p.m. Sunday, according to a San Diego County Sheriff’s Department statement.

Sheriff’s deputies and jail medical staff responded before fire department personnel took over, but Marroquin ultimately was pronounced deceased at the jail, the department said.

Officials did not disclose a suspected cause of death, though the department said “no evidence of foul play was discovered.” An autopsy is slated for Tuesday.

Marroquin was in a cell by himself at the time, officials said.

He originally was booked into the jail by the San Diego Police Department on Dec. 18.

