SAN DIEGO — A man was found unresponsive in his cell at the San Diego Central Jail on Tuesday, authorities said.

Homecide investigators were notified shortly before 9:30 p.m. that Robert Shuey, 67, was pronounced deceased in-custody, according to the San Diego Sheriff’s Department.

Shuey was arrested by the Oceanside Police Department Monday on DUI charges. This came after, according to law enforcement, he was involved in a vehicle collision which resulted in serious injury to a motorcyclist.

The sheriff’s department said Shuey was taken for medical evaluation after his arrest and was cleared from a local hospital around 4 a.m. He was then booked into the Vista Detention Facility before being transported to the San Diego Central Jail around 11 a.m. that same morning.

During an hourly safety check later that day, authorities say Shuey was found unresponsive in his cell shortly before 8 p.m. Deputies and medical staff immediately responded to the location and began CPR until paramedics arrived and took over.

Despite life saving efforts, the sheriff’s department said Shuey was pronounced deceased before he could be transported to a hospital. The Medical Examiner’s Office was notified of the death.

Officials say the cause and manner of death are under investigation. As a matter of practice, the Sheriff’s Homicide Unit investigates all deaths of persons in-custody at the time of their passing.

The Citizens Law Enforcement Review Board (CLERB) Executive Officer was also notified of this incident.