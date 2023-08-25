SAN DIEGO — A man was killed Thursday after a stabbing at a Barrio Logan trolley stop, San Diego police said.

According to SDPD, shortly after 10:30 p.m. police received a call reporting that a man had been stabbed at the trolley stop located on Harbor Drive.

Upon arrival, officers found a man with at least one stab wound to his chest, Lt. Steve Shebloski said in a news release. The man was taken to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The circumstances that led to the stabbing are still under investigation, however police have learned that the man was involved in an argument with a small group of people that escalated into a fight, officials said.

During the physical altercation the man was stabbed and the group fled the scene, Shebloski said.

The identity of the victim has not yet been publicly released, but he was described as a 70-year-old man by police.

SDPD homicide detectives are still in the process of gathering evidence, locating potential witnesses and obtaining nearby surveillance footage, Shebloski added.

Anyone who has information on this incident or who may have witnessed the stabbing is asked to contact SDPD’s Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.