Man dies after struggle with cops, officer shoots him with stun gun at local college

The scene at MiraCosta College after police say a man who was acting erratically died after getting shot by an officer’s stun gun.

OCEANSIDE (CNS) – A man who reportedly broke the window of a home and threw a windshield wiper at Oceanside police officers died Wednesday morning on the MiraCosta College campus after at least one officer shot him with a stun gun, police said.

Dispatchers received a 911 call shortly after 3:15 a.m. from residents who reported a disturbance in the 3500 block of Strawberry Place, off College Boulevard in a neighborhood next to MiraCosta College, according to Oceanside police.

Officers responded to the area and learned that the man had apparently broken the window of a house on that street, ran through the house and ripped a windshield wiper off of a vehicle at some point, said OPD spokesman Tom Bussey.

The man fled the area, but officers later located him on the campus of MiraCosta College, police told FOX 5.

The man, whose age was not immediately available, threw the windshield wiper at officers, who deployed a Taser and struck the suspect, Bussey said.

Paramedics responded, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene, he said, adding that the man’s name was not immediately available.