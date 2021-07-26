Man dies after shooting at Emerald Hills Park

SAN DIEGO — Homicide detectives are investigating a man’s death after a shooting at Emerald Hills Park early Monday.

San Diego police got a call at 2:14 a.m. about gunfire in the Emerald Hills area, according to a news release from the police department. Responding officers found a man in the parking lot of Emerald Hills Park with apparent gunshot wounds to his upper body, SDPD said.

Officers started first aid and CPR until fire rescue got there. Paramedics took the unidentified man, believed to be in his 30s, to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators were working to find witnesses to help determine what led up to the shooting. They haven’t yet identified the victim, according to SDPD.

Anyone with information about the man’s death was asked to call the homicide unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.