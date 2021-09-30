Man dies after Mount Hope neighborhood shooting; suspect remains at large

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A 51-year-old man who was shot in a drive-by last month in the Mount Hope neighborhood died from his injuries this week, and whoever shot him remains at large, police announced Thursday.

The incident was first reported via multiple 911 calls to the San Diego Police Department about 12:30 p.m. Aug. 30, in the 700 block of Gateway Center Way.

According to police, the victim was sitting in his vehicle adjacent to Dennis Allen Memorial Park when a suspect driving a sport utility vehicle drove past and fired several shots, striking him in his upper body.

The officers provided first aid until San Diego Fire-Rescue personnel arrived on scene and transported the man to a hospital, where he underwent emergency surgery. On Monday, Sept. 27, he died as a result of his injuries, according to police.

The unidentified suspect, who fled the scene, remains at large, according to homicide detectives handling the investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

