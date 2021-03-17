Man dies after getting shot near South Bay high school

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. (CNS) – A man was shot and killed near a South Bay high school late Tuesday night, and police are still searching for the gunman.

Officers searched the neighborhood around Sweetwater Union High School after the shots were reported near Highland Avenue and East 30th Street in National City around 11:30 p.m. That’s where they found the victim suffering from severe gunshot injuries, according to police.

Paramedics took the man to UCSD Medical Center in San Diego, where he succumbed to his wounds early Wednesday morning, Sgt. Thomas Wilkins said. The victim’s name was withheld pending family notification.

No suspects in the case have been identified, the sergeant said.

