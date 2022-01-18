Man dies after fight with security at South Bay card room

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Chula Vista police are investigating the death of a man who stopped breathing after a fight with security staff at Seven Mile Casino, authorities said.

Shortly before 9 p.m. Monday, officers responded to the card room on Bay Boulevard after receiving reports of a “physical altercation” between a man and security, Lt. Dan Peak said in a news release. When officers arrived, paramedics were trying to save the 46-year-old man, who had lost consciousness. Medics took the man to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators say security recognized the man as the person who had assaulted security two days prior, Peak said. At that time, the man was told he was no longer allowed at the business and would be arrested for trespassing if he returned.

When security saw the man Monday night, he was asked to leave but came back and assaulted security while trying to get back in, Peak said.

“Security then attempted to detain the subject and they fell to the ground,” Peak said.

The man continued to struggle with security and lost consciousness, police said.

The department’s Crimes of Violence Unit is investigating the death, and officers have not made any arrests. Police have identified the security staff involved and say they are cooperating.

Anyone who witnessed or may have information regarding the incident was asked to call Chula Vista police at 619-691-5151 or remain anonymous by calling San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.