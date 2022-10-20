LA PRESA, Calif. — A 61-year-old man died Thursday following a fight in the La Presa neighborhood, authorities said.

The altercation occurred just before 11 a.m. near the 8600 block of Jamacha Boulevard, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department stated in a news release. Upon arrival, deputies found a 61-year-old man on the ground with trauma to his head.

The victim was taken to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Deputies detained a 31-year-old man who was seen fighting with the 61-year-old, the sheriff’s department said. Authorities are still determining the 31-year-old man’s level of involvement in the incident.

The victim’s identity will not be released until his family is notified.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Homicide Unit at (858) 285-6330/after hours at (858) 565-5200. You can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.