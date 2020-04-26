Man dies after entering U.S. unconscious at border crossing

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A man died at the San Ysidro Port of Entry Sunday after a vehicle he was riding in crossed the border from Mexico into the U.S., the California Highway Patrol said.

At about 10 a.m., a woman driver went through the east secondary lane and told the Border Patrol that her husband had been unconscious for 20 minutes when she approached the port of entry, according to a CHP incident log.

The man was pulled out of the car and CPR was performed by medics. He was pronounced dead at the scene.