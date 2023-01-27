SAN DIEGO — A driver was killed Thursday after crashing into a tree in a Pine Valley, said the California Highway Patrol.

A 27-year-old man from Anaheim was driving a 2019 white Ford F350 Super Duty truck westbound on Old Highway 80, west of Buckman Springs Road, around 2:20 p.m. when he reportedly made an unsafe turning movement to the right as the roadway curved to the left, officials explained.

As a result of the move, the truck traveled off the roadway, struck a tree and then overturned. CHP say it’s unknown why the driver, who was wearing his seatbelt at the time of crash, made the turning movement.

Cal Fire personnel responded to the incident and pronounced the man dead at the scene of the crash.

Officials say it’s unknown if the driver was under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol at the time of the crash. An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with further information about the deadly crash was asked to contact CHP Officer Jared Grieshaber at 619-401-2000.