JULIAN (CNS) – A 63-year-old man died after crashing his pickup into a tree at an RV park near Julian, authorities said Wednesday.

The crash happened about 6:40 p.m. Tuesday on KQ Ranch Road in the KQ Ranch RV resort, off state Route 79, California Highway Patrol Officer Travis Garrow said.

The victim was driving a 2013 Ford F-150 pickup eastbound when, for unknown reasons, he drove off the north side of the road and slammed into a tree, Garrow said.

Witnesses attempted to help the driver until medics arrived, but the man was pronounced dead before he could be airlifted to a hospital, the officer said.

The driver’s name was withheld pending family notification.

Investigators determined that alcohol and/or drugs were suspected factors in the crash and the man was not wearing a seatbelt, Garrow said.