SAN DIEGO — An investigation is underway following the death of a man on Sunday after he was taken into police custody in City Heights, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said.

Around 10 p.m. Sunday night, officers with the San Diego Police Department responded to the scene of a reported family disturbance in the 3100 block of 39th Street, Lt. Chris Steffen said in a news release.

Upon arrival, officers found family members restraining 23-year-old Denny Jalate outside of their residence, Steffen said. Jalate was placed in handcuffs by SDPD officers without incident.

A short time after he was detained, Jalate began to show signs of medical distress and officers called for paramedics while they attempted life saving efforts on the 23-year-old man, according to authorities.

Jalate was eventually taken to a nearby hospital, where his health continued to decline and he ultimately died, Steffen said.

No other family members were reportedly injured during the altercation.

The sheriff’s department’s homicide unit is investigating the circumstances that led to the man’s death and the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office has been notified.