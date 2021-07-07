Suspect sought after victim in stabbing stemming from argument dies

SAN DIEGO – A man who was wounded last month after being stabbed in an argument with another man in the Teralta West-area neighborhood has died, authorities reported Wednesday.

The victim, 34-year-old Aaron Holland, was found by police June 15 at 47th Street and Polk Avenue with apparent traumatic injuries to his torso, San Diego police Lt. Andra Brown said. Holland was transported to an area hospital after the incident where he was being treated for his injuries.

Holland succumbed to his injuries from the incident on Tuesday, Brown said.

Police say Holland was involved in a verbal dispute with another man who fled after the stabbing. The suspect was described by police as being a tall, dark-skinned man who was wearing a white shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.