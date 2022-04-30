SAN DIEGO — Homicide investigators are looking for the person responsible for badly wounding a man found on the sidewalk at a local park early Saturday.

The man died shortly after officers and paramedics arrived to help him at Teralta Park in City Heights, according to San Diego Police Department. A 911 caller first reported the man around 3 a.m., saying they found him down near a bike path in the park, located on Orange Avenue near Interstate 15.

The man had “significant trauma” to his upper body, SDPD Lt. Steve Shebloski told OnScene TV, but the lieutenant did not elaborate on the potential weapon used. Police and medics tried to save the man, using an automatic CPR machine, but he was pronounced dead at the park about a half-hour later.

Shebloski said officers got a call about potential gunfire in the area shortly before the man was found, but said it was too soon to determine whether that was the sound of the victim getting shot.

The man apparently walked through the park before collapsing, police said in a news release, so it is possible he was wounded elsewhere and was trying to get to safety.

Officers could be seen combing the park for shell casings or other evidence, using flashlights to search the ground. The investigation lasted for several hours Sunday morning.

Shebloski said investigators had “very limited information” and asked any member of the public to call San Diego police or San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477 if they have tips.