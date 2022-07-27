VISTA, Calif. — A 23-year-old incarcerated man died Wednesday while in San Diego County Sheriff’s Department custody at the Vista Detention Facility, authorities said.

Deputies found James Bousman unresponsive inside of his cell Tuesday during a safety check, Lt. Chris Steffen stated in a release. Deputies made the discovery 30 minutes after a previous check, Steffen said.



Bousman, who was the only person living in the cell, was given Naloxone until first responders arrived and then taken to a hospital, where his condition continued to decline, authorities said. Bousman was pronounced dead Wednesday just after 11 a.m.

On March 9, the Oceanside Police Department arrested and booked Bousman into the Vista Detention Facility for a felony warrant, according to Steffen. He was awaiting further court proceedings on remaining charges.

Bousman’s death is under investigation as are all deaths of persons in custody at the time of their passing, the sheriff’s department said.

An autopsy will soon be scheduled.