SAN DIEGO – A man died early Thursday after being found shot multiple times on a Chollas Creek neighborhood sidewalk, San Diego police homicide investigators said.

The circumstances of the 35-year-old victim’s death are still being determined, Lt. Jud Campbell said, and no suspect description was available. Police believe the man was homeless at the time of his slaying.

About 12:30 a.m., police were called with reports of gunshots being fired near 3800 50th Street, south of University Avenue and to the east of Interstate 15. Officers from the agency’s Mid-City Division found the man down on the sidewalk and began providing aid to him, Campbell said.

The victim was taken to an area hospital and later pronounced dead.

Campbell noted it’s “very early in the investigation” into the man’s death, adding that homicide detectives are attempting to track down evidence and potential witnesses. No further information was shared by the agency.

Those with information to share with investigators were asked to call the Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293. Tips also can be submitted anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.