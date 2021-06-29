Man denies murder charge in mother’s death at Barrio Logan apartment

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A man accused of killing his mother, whose body was found inside a Barrio Logan apartment last week, pleaded not guilty to a murder charge, a prosecutor said Tuesday.

Marco Agundez, 30, is accused in the death of 64-year-old Francisca Agundez, who was found dead Thursday afternoon in a residence in the 2800 block of Boston Avenue.

She was found by another one of her sons, who called 911 at around 3:40 p.m. Thursday and said he’d been trying to reach his mother throughout the day, according to Lt. Matt Dobbs of the San Diego Police Department.

After being unable to contact her, he went to the apartment and found his brother inside, along with his mother’s body in the home’s bathroom. A fight then broke out between the siblings.

Police arrived, confirmed the victim’s death and arrested Agundez, who was treated at a hospital for injuries he suffered during the scuffle with his brother, authorities said.

It was not immediately clear how the victim died and what might have motivated the slaying.

“It is still early in the investigation and little is known about the circumstances leading up to the woman’s death,” Dobbs said. “Investigators continue to process evidence and interview witnesses to determine what may have led to the homicide.”

The criminal complaint filed against Agundez alleges the killing took place on Wednesday, June 23, but does not reveal any details regarding the cause of death.

According to Deputy District Attorney Callan Smith, no details regarding the case were shared in open court during Agundez’s arraignment on Monday. If convicted, Agundez could face 25 years to life in state prison.

He remains held without bail and is due back in court July 8 for a readiness conference.

