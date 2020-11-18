Man denies murder charge in fight that led to deadly shooting

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A man who allegedly gunned down another man during a fight in Lincoln Park earlier this month pleaded not guilty Wednesday to a murder charge.

Michael Ortiz, 31, is accused in the Nov. 7 killing of 25-year-old Eziquio Ruiz-Saucedo of National City. Ortiz faces 50 years to life in state prison if convicted of murder and an allegation of discharging a firearm in the killing.

Police received reports just after 9 that night of gunshots fired in the parking lot of a shopping center at 300 Euclid Avenue, SDPD Lt. Andra Brown said. According to the lieutenant, the men were involved in a physical fight and at some point, a handgun was brandished and both men were shot.

At Ortiz’s arraignment, Deputy District Attorney Jeff Dort alleged that Ortiz brought a gun to “what was probably going to be a fistfight.” The prosecutor said Ortiz was shot with the same gun used to shoot the victim, but did not elaborate on how that occurred.

Ruiz-Saucedo died at the scene, and Ortiz was hospitalized with non- life-threatening injuries, police said.

Ortiz was being held on $1 million bail and his next court date is a Jan. 12 status conference.