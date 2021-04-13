Man denies murder charge in fatal Lincoln Park shooting

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A man who allegedly shot and killed another man in Lincoln Park pleaded not guilty Tuesday to a murder charge.

Davione Antoine Whitaker, 34, is accused in the April 2 slaying of 44- year-old Bobby Brown, a San Diego resident who was found shot just south of the 47th Street Trolley Station at about 7 p.m., according to Lt. Matt Dobbs of the San Diego Police Department.

Paramedics pronounced Brown dead at the scene.

According to Dobbs, witnesses told patrol personnel a man possibly involved in the shooting was hiding in a residential backyard in the 4500 block of Hartley Street, a few blocks north of the trolley station.

Officers went to the home and arrested the suspect, later identified as Whitaker, and say they recovered a gun at the scene.

Whitaker was booked into San Diego Central Jail early the next morning on suspicion of murder. Along with the murder count, he faces an allegation of discharging a semi-automatic handgun in the killing.

Police and prosecutors have not disclosed a suspected motive for the killing and it remains unclear if the suspect and victim were acquainted.

Whitaker remains in custody without bail, but a bail review hearing was scheduled for next week in the case.

