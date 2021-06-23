Man denies murder charge in fatal East County bus stop stabbing

A judge’s gavel is shown in a file photo. (Credit: iStock / Getty Images Plus)

EL CAJON, Calif. (CNS) – A man suspected of fatally stabbing a homeless woman in an apparently random attack at an El Cajon bus stop pleaded not guilty Wednesday to a murder charge.

Shawn Eugene Jones, 29, is accused in the June 16 slaying of 66-year-old Kris Robinson near the intersection of East Madison Avenue and Walter Way.

According to El Cajon Lt. Keith MacArthur, Robinson was stabbed multiple times at around 6:40 p.m. She died in a hospital later in the evening.

Detectives do not believe that Jones and Robinson knew each other.

“Police are investigating possible motives, but it is believed the suspect and the victim were strangers and the attack was random,” MacArthur said.

Investigators were able to capture images of Jones’ vehicle and license plate using surveillance camera footage, MacArthur said.

Jones, an El Cajon resident, was arrested three days later after driving across the U.S.-Mexico border into the United States through the San Ysidro Port of Entry, authorities reported.

Jones remains in custody without bail.

