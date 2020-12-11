Man denies murder charge in East Village shooting

Vista resident Samuel Burkhalter died Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, after being shot in front of an Albertsons grocery store in the East Village, local authorities say.

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A man accused of gunning another man down in San Diego’s East Village pleaded not guilty Friday to a murder charge.

Tyler Cosby, 23, is accused in the Dec. 1 slaying of 37-year-old Vista resident Samuel Burkhalter, who was found shot at the entrance of a parking garage near 1400 G Street.

Police were dispatched just after 10 that night in response to reports of gunshots near 14th and G streets, according to San Diego police Lt. Andra Brown. Burkhalter was given first aid by responding officers and fire personnel, but died at the scene, the lieutenant said.

Witnesses reported seeing a man in a dark hooded sweatshirt and a black hat running through the garage following the shooting, then fleeing the area to the west on Market Street, Brown said.

Cosby was arrested two days later. Police have not disclosed a suspected motive for the slaying or revealed what led them to identify Cosby as the suspected shooter.

In addition to murder, Cosby is charged with various gun use allegations.

He is being held without bail and is due back in court April 29 for a preliminary hearing.